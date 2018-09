Wales claim their first autumn win in four years with a dominant 40-6 victory over Argentina at the Millennium Stadium.

Tries from Mike Phillips, George North, Toby Faletau and Ken Owens gave Wales a commanding win, with full-back Leigh Halfpenny kicking eight of his nine attempts at goal.

Wales had suffered 10 losses and a draw in their previous 11 autumn Tests before Saturday's victory over the Pumas.

