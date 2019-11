Watch short highlights as world champions New Zealand avenge last year's defeat by England to claim a 30-22 win at Twickenham.

Tries from Julian Savea and Kieran Read helped the All Blacks storm into an early 17-3 lead, but England hit back when Joe Launchbury went over.

But a second try from Savea helped seal the win for the visitors, with New Zealand remaining unbeaten in 2013.

