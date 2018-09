Australia record a 21-15 win over Scotland at Murray field thanks to tries from Israel Folau and Chris Feauai-Sautia.

Despite playing with an extra man for part of the second half - after Rob Simmons was sin-binned for punching Moray Low - Scotland could not manage to cross the try-line.

Greig Laidlaw kicked all the host's points, whilst Australia's Christian Leali'ifano missed five kicks at the posts.

