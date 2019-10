New Zealand score a converted try in injury time to beat Ireland 24-22 and deny the hosts their first ever victory over the All Blacks.

The Irish led 22-17 but Ryan Crotty's try, converted at the second attempt by Aaron Cruden, saw New Zealand finish 2013 with a perfect 14 victories.

Ireland were aiming for their first win over the All Blacks in 109 years of trying.

Available to UK users only.