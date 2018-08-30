Post-match: Bath captain Hooper

Bath captain Stuart Hooper speaks to BBC Radio Bristol after Sunday's 28-5 victory over Wasps.

Top videos

Top Stories

NFL
Video

Watch: The NFL Show

Manchester City players celebrate

Guardiola happy with 'commitment' as Man City secure battling win over Newcastle

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow is sulking over not keeping - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton needs 'old-school karting moves' - all you need to know about Italian GP

Chelsea's players celebrate scoring against Bournemouth

'Chelsea can still improve' - Sarri confident after winning start continues

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard

Celtic & Rodgers v Gerrard & Rangers: Who will win first Old Firm derby?

  • From the section Football