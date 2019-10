Australia beat Wales for the ninth consecutive time as they triumph 30-26 at the Millennium Stadium, but once again the margin of victory is a narrow one.

George North scored twice for the hosts, but tries from Christian Leali'ifano, Israel Folau and Joe Tomane gave the Wallabies the win.

After losing their opening Autumn International match to England the Australians have beaten Italy, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

