The game was a chance for Wales legend Phil Bennett to reflect on a momentous occasion in his playing history.

Racing Metro play at Stade Yves-du-Manoir, but in Bennett's era the ground was known as Stade Colombes, then a regular Test venue.

In this video from the BBC archives, Bennett can be seen coming on for his Wales debut against France in 1969 as the first replacement in Welsh rugby history.

Bennett came on for another Wales legend, Gerald Davies, who had suffered a dislocated shoulder late on in the 8-8 draw in what was then the Five Nations Championship.

Also on the field among Wales' greats of the era were Mervyn Davies, Gareth Edwards, Barry John, Keith Jarrett and JPR Williams.

Watch the action as the game draws to a close to find out whether or not Bennett touched the ball on his Wales debut.

Commentary is from another Welsh rugby and broadcasting great, the late Cliff Morgan, who describes one of his fly-half successors as a "grand little player".

