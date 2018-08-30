Ulster will embrace Tigers test - Anscombe

Mark Anscombe is optimistic that his Ulster team will "front up" in Saturday's Heineken Cup Pool 5 decider against Leicester and help make amends for last season's quarter-final defeat by Saracens.

Both Ulster and Leicester have already secured quarter-final spots but the Irish province need to avoid defeat to secure a home last-eight clash at Ravenhill.

Anscombe is hopeful injury-doubt Craig Gilroy will be passed fit for Saturday's game even though he sustained a broken nose and slight concussion in Friday's win over Montpellier.

