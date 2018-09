Ulster coach Mark Anscombe says it was "special" to beat Leicester at Welford Road and set up a home Heineken Cup quarter-final against Saracens at Ravenhill in early April.

Anscombe's side fought back from 19-9 down early in the second half to earn a 22-19 triumph with South African star Ruan Pienaar scoring all Ulster's points.

The Ulster coach praised Pienaar's display but added that his team's pack had allowed the Springbok to show his talents.