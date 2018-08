Andrew Trimble says Ulster's win over Leicester was "the best night I've ever been involved in the European Cup".

"That was very special and now at this stage, we are in a very good position," Trimble told BBC Sport Northern Ireland after Ulster's 22-19 win over the Tigers.

Ruan Pienaar scored all Ulster's points at Welford Road and Trimble acknowledged that a "massive amount of our game plan revolves around him".