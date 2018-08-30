Ireland hooker Rory Best expects a strong challenge from a "confident" Scotland side who will bring "passion and intensity" to their game in Saturday's Six Nations opener in Dublin.

Best says Joe Schmidt's charges have taken the positives and learned from the negatives of their last-gasp 24-22 defeat by New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in November.

The Ulster number two highlights Schmidt's "attention to detail" as his best quality and adds that "his knowledge is second to none".

"We're feeling fairly confident and every team in the competition, including us, thinks they can win at this stage," said Best.