Best expects 'battle' with Scots

Ireland hooker Rory Best expects a strong challenge from a "confident" Scotland side who will bring "passion and intensity" to their game in Saturday's Six Nations opener in Dublin.

Best says Joe Schmidt's charges have taken the positives and learned from the negatives of their last-gasp 24-22 defeat by New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in November.

The Ulster number two highlights Schmidt's "attention to detail" as his best quality and adds that "his knowledge is second to none".

"We're feeling fairly confident and every team in the competition, including us, thinks they can win at this stage," said Best.

Top videos

Top Stories

Fernando Alonso

'I'll have more fun away from F1' - Alonso on retirement, Indy & having no regrets

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Transfer deadline day 2

Ben Stokes

'England have four number sixes - where are the specialist batsmen?'

  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton rides a scooter in the Monza rain

Italian Grand Prix first practice - radio & text

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Dina Asher-Smith

Asher-Smith loses 100m in Zurich but wins relay gold

  • From the section Athletics