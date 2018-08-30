Ireland fly-half Jonny Sexton admits he has had doubts about his move to Racing Metro in France where he's struggled with a heavy playing schedule and injuries.

He left Leinster last season for the French capital but the team has stuttered in the Top 14 and failed to qualify for the Heineken Cup quarter-finals.

Sexton has also been struggling with a hamstring injury but feels he is back to full fitness in time for Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland on Sunday.

