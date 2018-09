Ruan Pienaar admits he could not have located Belfast on a map four years ago but says the decision to sign for Ulster was one of his best.

In an interview with BBC Sport Northern Ireland's John Haughey, Pienaar talks about his "rugby upbringing" in South Africa and reveals that he has regularly watched tapes of his father Gysie in action against Ireland in 1981.

Pienaar is hoping to help guide Ulster past Saracens in Saturday's Heineken Cup quarter-final at Ravenhill.