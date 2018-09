After playing their part in Ospreys' 75-7 Pro12 win over Treviso, half-backs Dan Biggar and Rhys Webb hope to have impressed Warren Gatland.

Wales boss Gatland is pondering whether or not to make changes for the Six Nations game against France in Cardiff on Friday.

Fly-half Biggar has yet to be involved in this season's tournament, while Webb has been Mike Phillips's scrum-half understudy.