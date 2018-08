BBC rugby pundit Matt Dawson believes Sam Burgess will find the transition from rugby league to union "tricky", and doubts whether he will make the England squad for the 2015 World Cup.

Burgess is to switch codes and move to Bath in October on a three-year contract ahead of the World Cup the following autumn.

Dawson feels Burgess is a "quality" league player, and has chosen to move to the right club as Bath "have a good history" of helping league players adapt to union.