Watch highlights as a second-half try from Danny Care helps England to a narrow 13-10 victory over Ireland at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

A low-scoring first half burst into life when Ireland scored a try through Rob Kearney, but Care's try was converted by Owen Farrell and England's defence held strong to claim the win.

That result means there are now four teams, England, Ireland, Wales and France, on four points at the top of the Six Nations table with two games left to play.

