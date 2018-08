England full-back Mike Brown makes an outstanding 'goalkeeping' save during the 13-10 Six Nations win over Ireland at Twickenham.

In a move borrowed from football, he dived to his right to collect a low kick by Brian O'Driscoll and cut short an Ireland attack. It was described by Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt as the game's defensive highlight.

Brown, 28, was named man of the match for a second successive game.