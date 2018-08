BBC Sport takes a look at the hits and misses from the third weekend of the 2014 Six Nations Championship.

Wales bounced back from their loss to Ireland with a thumping 27-6 victory over France, while Scotland beat Italy 21-20, their first win of the tournament.

England finished off the weekend's action by ending Ireland's hopes of a Grand Slam with a 13-10 win at Twickenham.

