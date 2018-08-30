Ulster coach Mark Anscombe is hoping for a quick resolution to the uncertainty over the future of Nick Williams.

Ulster have confirmed they are holding an internal investigation into the New Zealand back row forward's "alleged unauthorised absence" last week which caused him to miss Sunday's Pro12 win over Treviso in Italy.

Williams, who was named Pro 12 players' player of the year last season, signed a contract extension with the Irish province in October which secured his services until the summer of 2016.