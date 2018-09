Exeter Chiefs and England winger Jack Nowell tells BBC Spotlight that his time with Cornish Pirates at the Mennaye Field remains close to his heart.

The 20-year-old, who has been named in Stuart Lancaster's England squad to face Wales at Twickenham on Sunday, returned to Penzance to watch the Championship club beat Jersey 19-15 last weekend.

Nowell played for Pirates as a junior and went on to appear for them in England's second-tier competition on a dual registration deal from Exeter in 2012.