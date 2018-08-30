England-Wales will be massive - Dawson

BBC Sport's Matt Dawson says that England's preparation for their match against Wales will all be about payback for last year's 30-3 drubbing.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster and his players have played down the influence of that result in Cardiff, but Dawson believes the pre-match talk will be of little else.

He also predicts that Scotland will beat a French team in disarray and that Ireland will see off Italy by a big margin.

Available to UK users only.

Listen to Matt Dawson's 5 live Six Nations preview show on Thursday, 6 March - 1930-2100 GMT.

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Vokes reacts after missing a chance against Olympiakos

Burnley knocked out of Europa League by Olympiakos

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths scores 100th goal as Celtic ease into group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Curran
Video

Highlights: Curran shines after England collapse again

  • From the section Cricket