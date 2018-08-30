BBC Sport's Matt Dawson says that England's preparation for their match against Wales will all be about payback for last year's 30-3 drubbing.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster and his players have played down the influence of that result in Cardiff, but Dawson believes the pre-match talk will be of little else.

He also predicts that Scotland will beat a French team in disarray and that Ireland will see off Italy by a big margin.

Available to UK users only.

Listen to Matt Dawson's 5 live Six Nations preview show on Thursday, 6 March - 1930-2100 GMT.