BBC Sport commentator Eddie Butler looks back at the drama on the pitch from round three of the 2014 Six Nations.

Wales dominated to beat France 27-6 in Cardiff, Scotland scored a last-ditch drop-goal to salvage a 21-20 victory over Italy in Rome, while England fought back to beat Ireland 13-10.

Saturday sees Ireland take on Italy and Scotland play France, while on Sunday sees the big clash between England and Wales at Twickenham.

