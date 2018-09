Wales face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Sunday, with coach Warren Gatland "confident" over the amount of experience in his side.

Wales' starting line-up contains 729 caps, while the England team will have about 323 caps.

Gatland says that by the time the two teams meet again in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, he may be able to field a side with about 1,000 caps between them.