BBC Sport's Jonathan Davies catches up with Wales star George North ahead of their crunch match against England in the 2014 Six Nations.

North talks about his English father, life with girlfriend Becky James, and how prepared Wales will be for the game at Twickenham.

The old enemies meet for the 125th time, with England looking to gain revenge for last year's 30-3 defeat that clinched the title for Wales.

Available to UK users only.