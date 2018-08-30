Ireland coach Joe Schmidt praises the versatility, athleticism and energy of Ulster's Iain Henderson, who replaces the injured Peter O'Mahony in the back row against Italy.

Schmidt says second-row Paul O'Connell has told him Henderson is "definitely a back row", but jokes there may be some "self-preservation" in that statement.

The New Zealander adds he does not believe there is any risk in playing Jonny Sexton at the Aviva Stadium as he has fully recovered from a hand injury.

Ireland are one of four teams who have won two of their opening three matches in the championship.