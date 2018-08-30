Schmidt praises Henderson versatility

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt praises the versatility, athleticism and energy of Ulster's Iain Henderson, who replaces the injured Peter O'Mahony in the back row against Italy.

Schmidt says second-row Paul O'Connell has told him Henderson is "definitely a back row", but jokes there may be some "self-preservation" in that statement.

The New Zealander adds he does not believe there is any risk in playing Jonny Sexton at the Aviva Stadium as he has fully recovered from a hand injury.

Ireland are one of four teams who have won two of their opening three matches in the championship.

