BBC Sport commentator Eddie Butler narrates some of the best action and biggest hits from round four of the 2014 Six Nations in The Cut.

Brian O'Driscoll inspired Ireland to a 46-7 win over Italy, England beat Wales 29-18 to win their first Triple Crown in 11 years, and France beat Scotland 19-17.

In the final round of fixtures, Italy face England, Wales take on Scotland, and Ireland travel to France.

