England aim for Six Nations glory

England go into their match with Italy on Saturday knowing they still have a chance of winning this season's Six Nations, but know they may need to record a big win to do so.

Ireland have a points difference of 81 and a win of any kind against France should see them take the title, although England could catch them with a massive win against Italy. However, Ireland have only won in Paris once in 42 years.

England must beat Italy. If France then beat Ireland, the title should be England's. However, if Ireland win by as little as one point then England must win in Rome by 51 points to overhaul the current 49-point gap.