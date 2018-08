BBC Wales programme Sport Wales joins the build up to Saturday's Six Nations clash in which Wales end their 2014 Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Cardiff.

Actor Celyn Jones reads the Dylan Thomas poem 'Do not go gentle into that good night' to help set the scene as Wales seek to bounce back from their 29-18 defeat by England.

Jones will play Thomas in a biopic of the Welshman's life, entitled Set Fire to the Stars, which is scheduled for release later in 2014.

