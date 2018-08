Stephen Ferris returns to action for Ulster as they beat the Scarlets in the Pro12 match at Ravenhill.

The Ireland flanker, sidelined by injury since November 2012, received the biggest cheer of the night when he came on as a replacement in the second half.

Fly-half Paddy Jackson got two tries in Ulster's 26-13 win, with the others scored by Tommy Bowe and Tom Court.