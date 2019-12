A rampant Wales thrash 14-man Scotland 51-3 in their final 2014 Six Nations match at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

A first-half red card for Scotland's Stuart Hogg proved decisive as Wales ran in seven tries, including two apiece for George North and Jamie Roberts

The hosts stormed to a 44-3 lead after just 53 minutes before Scotland offered any telling resistance, with Rhodri Williams adding Wales eighth and final try five minutes from time.

Available to UK users only.