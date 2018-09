Highlights from Ulster's 9-3 victory over Edinburgh in Friday night's Pro12 encounter at Murrayfield.

Carl Bezuidenhout's early penalty put the Scots ahead before Paddy Jackson slotted over three penalties to give Ulster a deserved four points.

The victory keeps Mark Anscombe's side in touch with Pro12 leaders Leinster, with Ulster aiming for a top-two finish and a home play-off place.