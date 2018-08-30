A funny weekend in Welsh rugby

As a weekend in which three of Wales' rugby regions lost in the Pro12 came to a close, Scrum V looked back at some of the more light-hearted moments.

Adam Jones warms-up ahead of his appearance off the bench for Ospreys in their 34-9 win over Cardiff Blues.

But for Blues prop Sam Hobbs, it was a matter of suffering a certain amount of indignity on the field of play,

And check out the conversation between the referee in that game, Nigel Owens and television match official Derek Bevan.

Owens' reaction says it all...

