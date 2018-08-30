Trimble enjoying life with Ireland and Ulster

Andrew Trimble reflects on being part of Ireland's Six Nations championship winning side and looks ahead to Ulster's Heineken Cup quarter-final with Saracens.

The winger says he hopes the Ulster players involved in Joe Schmidt's triumphant Irish squad can bring a "winning mentality" to their province ahead of the big last eight match with the English Premiership side at Ravenhill.

Trimble also reveals something of the benefits he felt from "massively intense and stressful" Ireland training sessions under the Schmidt regime.

Top videos

Top Stories

Moeen Ali

Moeen strikes with last ball before tea - in-play clips, radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too