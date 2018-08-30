Andrew Trimble reflects on being part of Ireland's Six Nations championship winning side and looks ahead to Ulster's Heineken Cup quarter-final with Saracens.

The winger says he hopes the Ulster players involved in Joe Schmidt's triumphant Irish squad can bring a "winning mentality" to their province ahead of the big last eight match with the English Premiership side at Ravenhill.

Trimble also reveals something of the benefits he felt from "massively intense and stressful" Ireland training sessions under the Schmidt regime.