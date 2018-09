Ulster coach Mark Anscombe says some of his players were not fully focused on their game during the 28-23 Pro12 defeat by Cardiff Blues.

"We lost that game in the 15 minutes up to half-time when we conceded 15 points. I have to question some of our guys regarding where their head space was.

"Maybe too many were thinking about next week already, and you can't afford to do that," said the New Zealander in reference to the forthcoming Heineken Cup quarter-final with Saracens at Ravenhill.