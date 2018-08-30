Scrum V Extra Time

Watch Scrum V's addition Extra Time, which is available exclusively to online viewers after the regular programme finishes on TV.

This episode contains extra analysis and discussion from Ross Harries and guests Martyn Williams and Kingsley Jones.

*Please note that this is a recording of the live Extra Time that aired on 30 March, 2014 and the interactive element for viewers is no longer possible.

To watch Extra Time and get involved in future, go to bbc.co.uk/scrumv immediately after the Sunday show on BBC Two Wales.

Top videos

Top Stories

Celtic v Suduva

Europa League - Reaction as Celtic join Rangers in group stage

Sam Curran

Curran rescues England in fourth Test - videos & report

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's Juve drawn against Man Utd, Spurs face Barca - Champions League draw

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Vokes reacts after missing a chance against Olympiakos

Burnley go out of Europa League

Leigh Griffiths

Griffiths scores 100th goal as Celtic ease into group stage

  • From the section Football