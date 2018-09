Rory Best says he is hungry for more success with Ulster following a triumphant Six Nations campaign in Ireland colours.

On Saturday, Ulster take on Saracens in the Heineken Cup in front of an 18,000 sell-out at the new-look Ravenhill Stadium in Belfast.

"It is important we make a good start, get some momentum and give the crowd something to get behind," said 31-year-old hooker Best.