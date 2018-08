Former Ulster coach Mark McCall is aiming to guide his Saracens side to victory over his former team in Saturday's Heineken Cup quarter-final at Ravenhill.

McCall, who was in charge of Ulster from 2004 to 2007, has led Premiership leaders Saracens to 16 wins in 18 games this season.

His side defeated Ulster at the same stage in last year's Heineken Cup and he insists that he will have no qualms about ending his former team's European hopes again 12 months on.