Ulster captain Johann Muller says Jared Payne's red card in the 17-15 Heineken Cup quarter-final defeat by Saracens was "really, really harsh".

Full-back Payne was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on opposite number Alex Goode in the fifth minute at Ravenhill.

Ulster coach Mark Anscombe and Saracens coach Mark McCall also give their opinions on the incident, and the performances of their teams.