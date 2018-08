Mark Anscombe believes his Ulster players will "get back on the horse" after the devastating Heineken Cup defeat by Saracens for the Pro12 run-in.

Ulster's injury-ravaged squad will be back in action in the Pro12 against Connacht at Ravenhill on Friday night.

"The season is not over and we've not going to start feeling sorry for ourselves. We are going to show people what we are made of," added the Ulster coach.