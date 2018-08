Ballymena-born trio Luke Marshall, Ricky Andrew and Andy Warwick are all making a big impact with Ulster after previously attending the same school and playing for the same club.

The trio are following in the footsteps of many famous players produced by the Easton Park club, including former Lions Willie John McBride, Syd Millar, Trevor Ringland and Steve Smith.

Gavin Andrews spoke to the Ballymena boys for BBC Sport NI's 'Ulster Rugby Live' programme.