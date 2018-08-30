Cipriani hopes for England recall

Sale Sharks fly-half Danny Cipriani says he is trying to turn his life around and hopes his form will warrant a recall to the England team.

Cipriani, 26, has not added to his seven Test caps since 2008, in a career marred by off-field incidents, but his strong form for the Sharks this season has resulted in speculation about his possible inclusion for this summer's tour of New Zealand.

And with the next World Cup just over a year away, Cipriani hopes his form has "been consistent enough throughout the season to warrant a place".

