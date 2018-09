Scarlets skipper Jonathan Davies and flanker Josh Turnbull express their satisfaction in helping them reach Europe's revamped top flight for next season.

A 34-23 win over Welsh rivals Newport Gwent Dragons sealed Scarlets' place as second-ranked to Ospreys in the Pro12.

However, Davies, who is heading for Clermont Auvergne and Cardiff Blues-bound Turnbull will not be part of Scarlets' European efforts in 2014-15.