Muller on 'bittersweet' Ravenhill finale

Johann Muller receives a big reception from Ulster's faithful as he plays his last game at Ravenhill before his retirement at the end of this season.

The South African and his Ulster colleagues were edged out 22-20 by Irish rivals Leinster in Friday's contest but the losing bonus point was enough to secure Muller and his team-mates a place in the Pro12 semi-finals.

For the second time in a month, Ulster were forced to play with 14 men from the early stages of a big match as Tom Court was sent off after only 16 minutes for a tip tackle on Leinster lock Devin Toner.

"I think in the next game we should just start with 14 players," said Muller after Friday's game, which saw the official opening of the redeveloped Ravenhill stadium.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara anchors India - in-play clips, radio & text

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Ericsson 'OK' after huge crash at start of Italian GP second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket