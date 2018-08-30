Johann Muller receives a big reception from Ulster's faithful as he plays his last game at Ravenhill before his retirement at the end of this season.

The South African and his Ulster colleagues were edged out 22-20 by Irish rivals Leinster in Friday's contest but the losing bonus point was enough to secure Muller and his team-mates a place in the Pro12 semi-finals.

For the second time in a month, Ulster were forced to play with 14 men from the early stages of a big match as Tom Court was sent off after only 16 minutes for a tip tackle on Leinster lock Devin Toner.

"I think in the next game we should just start with 14 players," said Muller after Friday's game, which saw the official opening of the redeveloped Ravenhill stadium.