Live - Newcastle commentary

Listen to live commentary of Newcastle from BBC Newcastle.

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

Fernando Alonso

'I'll have more fun away from F1' - Alonso on retirement, Indy & having no regrets

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Transfer deadline day 2

Ben Stokes

'England have four number sixes - where are the specialist batsmen?'

  • From the section Cricket
Lewis Hamilton rides a scooter in the Monza rain

Italian Grand Prix first practice - radio & text

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Dina Asher-Smith

Asher-Smith loses 100m in Zurich but wins relay gold

  • From the section Athletics