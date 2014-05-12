Scrum V Extra Time

Watch Scrum V's Extra Time, which is available exclusively to online viewers after the regular programme finishes on TV.

This episode contains extra analysis and discussion from Ross Harries and guests Martyn Williams, Gwyn Jones and Phil Davies.

They look back at the final weekend of the regular Pro12 season and look ahead to Wales' summer tour to South Africa.

*Please note that this is a recording of the live Extra Time that aired on 11 May 2014 and the interactive element for viewers is no longer possible.

