Leinster come from nine points down to defeat Ulster in Saturday's Pro12 semi-final at the RDS and set up a final decider against Glasgow.

Paddy Jackson kicked three penalties for Ulster before Jimmy Gopperth got Leinster's first penalty after 58 minutes.

He added a second penalty before Ian Madigan burst through for the only try of the game after 71 minutes and Leinster held on to book their place in the final in Dublin in two weeks time.