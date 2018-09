Retiring Saracens captain Steve Borthwick tells BBC Radio 5 live that the "most important thing" to him are the "friendships and bonds" he has made throughout his career.

Borthwick, 34, will lead Sarries out for the last time in the Premiership final against Northampton Saints on Saturday.

There will be live text commentary of Saturday's Premiership final on the BBC Sport website, starting at 13:45 BST with a review of the domestic season.