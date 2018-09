Wales rugby fans whose banner became a social media sensation will reveal a new one at Saturday's second Test against South Africa.

A photograph of the fans pretending their wives did not know they were in South Africa has been shared thousands of times on social media.

The 12 men, from Bedwas, Caerphilly, held a banner at Wales's 38-16 defeat in Durban on Saturday reading: "Please do not film us, our wives think we are fishing in west Wales."