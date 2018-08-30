BBC Radio Wales Sport's Gareth Charles describes the dramatic final moments of Wales' last gasp 31-30 second Test defeat to South Africa.

Wales were leading 30-24 when referee Steve Walsh awarded a penalty try after Williams shoulder-charged Cornal Hendricks into touch just short of the try line, with Morne Steyn converting to deny Wales a historic first Test win in South Africa.

Former South Africa fly-half Derick Hougaard also shares his thoughts as Wales were denied victory against a southern hemisphere giant once again.