Changes needed to bring success - Bowe

Ulster winger Tommy Bowe says changes probably had to be made at the Irish province in order to bring some silverware to Ravenhill.

"Ulster have definitely gone forward in the last few years but we want to be winning trophies - we have had a team, and still have one, that is capable of winning trophies," said the Ireland winger.

"With a little bit of bad luck and mistakes, that hasn't happened," added Bowe, who is fulsome in his praise of the appointment of Ireland assistant Les Kiss as Interim Director of Rugby.

